Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,872,272.79 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $1,872,272.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,460 shares in the company, valued at $112,336,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23.

On Friday, December 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total value of $1,992,673.80.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.16, for a total value of $1,954,435.56.

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total value of $1,889,084.43.

On Friday, December 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.81, for a total value of $1,877,382.21.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total value of $1,730,857.23.

On Friday, December 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total value of $1,578,728.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $1,600,319.79.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $1,624,301.10.

On Monday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $1,497,224.88.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $226.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.70. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $248.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.