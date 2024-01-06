Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $390.85

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $390.85, but opened at $399.86. Atrion shares last traded at $399.86, with a volume of 517 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.87 and its 200-day moving average is $431.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.36 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

In related news, CEO David A. Battat bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 14.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atrion by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Atrion in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

