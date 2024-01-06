Aua Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $137.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average of $132.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

