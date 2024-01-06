Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.39. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 787,187 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.10.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,015,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 73.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,394,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,634,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740,928 shares in the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.