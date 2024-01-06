Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.50.

ADP opened at $235.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average of $236.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

