AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

AZO stock opened at $2,550.93 on Friday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,621.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,546.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 150.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

