Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Mizuho

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Avangrid Price Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $44.77.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Avangrid by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

