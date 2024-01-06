Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $214.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $197.00.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $203.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

