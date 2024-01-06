Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a sell rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.40.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.17. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $21.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 75.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $62,892,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

