Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $117.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.66. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

