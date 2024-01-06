Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $76.09

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.09, but opened at $78.07. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $78.43, with a volume of 38,211 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

