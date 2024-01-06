Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,823,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.80. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.