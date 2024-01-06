Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 162.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,735,000 after acquiring an additional 125,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

