Bailard Inc. Has $708,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $8,987,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
