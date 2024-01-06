Bailard Inc. Invests $786,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Hershey by 2.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $187.64 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

