Bailard Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 369,428 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,529,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after buying an additional 221,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,927,000 after buying an additional 924,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

