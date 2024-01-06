Bailard Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth $201,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth $241,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $56.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EFSC. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

