Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BANC

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.