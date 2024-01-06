Banc of California’s (BANC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $738.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banc of California by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after buying an additional 256,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

