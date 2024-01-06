Banc of California’s (BANC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $738.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

See Also

