Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Position Cut by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBVA opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

