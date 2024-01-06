Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of LPL Financial worth $261,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $234.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.42.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

