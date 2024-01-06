Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $312.26 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,963,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of MetLife worth $312,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MET opened at $68.91 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

