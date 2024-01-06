Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $318.11 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,741,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of PACCAR worth $318,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $98.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

