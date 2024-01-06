Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $321.12 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $321,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after buying an additional 655,183 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

