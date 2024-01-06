Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,957 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of PPG Industries worth $258,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

