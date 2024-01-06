Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,059 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of IQVIA worth $265,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $220.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day moving average of $212.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

