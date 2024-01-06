Barclays Begins Coverage on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Health Catalyst from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 88.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

