Barclays Begins Coverage on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.25.

HealthEquity stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 199.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,422. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

