Barclays Begins Coverage on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMI

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE OMI opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $23.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,470 shares of company stock valued at $880,924 in the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 132,948 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.