Barclays Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $346.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $340.00 to $346.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $414.29.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $400.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $415.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

