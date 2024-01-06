Barclays Boosts First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $23.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWRG opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.95.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

