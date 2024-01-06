Barclays Raises Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $31.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $41.44.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

