Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

FC stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 21.29%. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 87,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 509,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

