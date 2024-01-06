Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 5.3 %

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

