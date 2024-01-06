Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) and Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) Head to Head Survey

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) and Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bausch + Lomb and Strategic Global Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 0 6 4 0 2.40 Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus price target of $19.18, suggesting a potential upside of 17.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.4% of Bausch + Lomb shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Strategic Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb -5.22% 3.63% 2.18% Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Strategic Global Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $3.97 billion 1.45 $6.00 million ($0.59) -27.76 Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bausch + Lomb has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Global Investments.

Volatility & Risk

Bausch + Lomb has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bausch + Lomb beats Strategic Global Investments on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices. Bausch + Lomb Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

About Strategic Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency/blockchain ICO company. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Branson, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.