Baxter Bros Inc. Has $33.01 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 5.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.84.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

