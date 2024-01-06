Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 27.3%

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) were up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,721,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,752,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bayhorse Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,700,000 shares of company stock worth $74,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.