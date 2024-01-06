BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$58.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.13.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BCE
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.260625 EPS for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 158.61%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.