BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$58.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE opened at C$54.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. The company has a market cap of C$49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.82. BCE has a 12-month low of C$49.57 and a 12-month high of C$65.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.260625 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 158.61%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

