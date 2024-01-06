BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,938 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BHP opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.