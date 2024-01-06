Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 61 shares.The stock last traded at $785.05 and had previously closed at $798.85.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Biglari Stock Up 5.1 %
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($195.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
