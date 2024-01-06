Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 61 shares.The stock last traded at $785.05 and had previously closed at $798.85.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $773.92 and its 200-day moving average is $856.81.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($195.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

