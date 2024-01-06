Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 5.6%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 742,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,847,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.90.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
