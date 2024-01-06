BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. CL King lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $752.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

