Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading 5.9% Higher

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.51. 268,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,054,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blend Labs

Blend Labs Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The company has a market cap of $627.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $262,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. increased its position in Blend Labs by 67.3% during the first quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 19,132,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after buying an additional 7,698,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blend Labs by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,190 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 855,281 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $28,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.