Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $108.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOOT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Boot Barn stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $59.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boot Barn by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

