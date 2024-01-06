BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $39.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

