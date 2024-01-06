Brian Michael Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,326,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,616.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $162,400.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Brian Michael Brown sold 15,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $124,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $146,800.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $28,308.00.

AvePoint Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. AvePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

View Our Latest Report on AVPT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AvePoint by 891.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 353,546 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.