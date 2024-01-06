Brian R. Elworthy Sells 1,722 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toast Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after buying an additional 3,494,579 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Toast by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Toast by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.