Brian R. Elworthy Sells 1,722 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Toast Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:TOST opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
