Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EAT. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after buying an additional 438,063 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

