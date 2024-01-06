Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.41.

BMY opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

